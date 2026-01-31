Barnes registered 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and four blocks over 35 minutes during the Raptors' 130-120 loss to the Magic on Friday.

Barnes finished Friday's game as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind Brandon Ingram (35 points), though the former made his presence felt more on the defensive side of the floor. It was the fifth time Barnes logged at least four blocks in a game this season, and he has recorded three blocks in three of his last four outings, including last Friday's win over the Trail Blazers when he blocked six shots. Barnes is averaging 2.8 combined steals-plus-blocks per game this season along with 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists over 34.5 minutes per game.