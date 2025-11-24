Barnes posted 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks over 33 minutes during the Raptors' 119-109 win over the Nets on Sunday.

It was a balanced scoring effort for Toronto on Sunday, with eight players scoring in double digits. Barnes ended up leading the Raptors in the scoring category, and he also showed off his defensive prowess by swatting four shots. The fifth-year forward has done a little bit of everything for the Raptors this season, but he may have to take on an even greater role if RJ Barrett misses time due to a right knee sprain he sustained in the third quarter. Since Nov. 2, Barnes has averaged 18.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 steals over 32.4 minutes per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.