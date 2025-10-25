Barnes put up 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Friday's 122-116 loss to Milwaukee.

Barnes was less productive offensively Friday but was able to make his first three-pointers of the season. Over the first two games, it appears the bulk of the offensive opportunities will be split between Barnes, Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett moving forward.