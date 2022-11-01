Barnes finished with 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Monday's 139-109 win over the Hawks.

With Fred VanVleet (back) sitting out, the Raptors turned to Barnes and Pascal Siakam (six assists) to serve as their primary facilitators, and the two were able to keep the Toronto offense humming throughout. Toronto scored at least 30 points in every quarter, with Barnes enhancing the impact of his season-high assist total by catching fire from downtown. Barnes' counting-stats production will likely trend down a bit if VanVleet's absence proves to be a short-term one, but the reigning Rookie of the Year should remain a must-start option in all but the shallowest of leagues.