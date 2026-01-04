Barnes totaled 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals across 32 minutes during Saturday's 134-117 victory over the Hawks.

Barnes did a little bit of everything Saturday, and his defense during the fourth quarter helped propel a run that sealed the win for the Raptors. It was the fifth time this season that the All-Star forward logged three or more steals in a game, and he has also scored at least 20 points in four of his last six outings. Over that six-game span, Barnes has averaged 19.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks over 35.0 minutes per game.