Barnes racked up 23 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 127-107 loss to the Clippers.

It's the fourth time in the last five games Barnes has produced 20 or more points, although the fifth game was a nine-point dud against the Knicks. The third-year wing is the unquestioned No. 1 option in Toronto with Pascal Siakam gone, and while his consistency still leaves something to be desired, Barnes is averaging 19.4 points, 6.6 boards, 5.4 assists, 1.9 threes, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals in 16 games since Christmas.