Barnes notched 24 points (10-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 139-125 loss to the Knicks.

Barnes led the team with 24 points and eight assists in Monday's rout, functioning once again as Toronto's floor general in the continued absence of point guard Immanuel Quickley (elbow). Across his last nine outings, Barnes is averaging a productive 19.3 points, 7.9 assists, 7.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers. The versatile All-Star forward can stuff the stat sheet for the Raptors on any given night, but his shooting efficiency may be dodgy until Quickley returns to the lineup to aid with playmaking, and fantasy managers in nine-category formats will also want to see Barnes improve on his 71.4 percent clip from the free-throw line this year moving ahead.