The Raptors exercised Barnes' $10.13 million fourth-year team option Wednesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
The move was a mere formality for Toronto, who will keep Barnes on the books through the 2024-25 season. Barnes sprained his foot during the preseason, but he's not on the injury report and will be ready to roll for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Timberwolves.
