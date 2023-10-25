Watch Now:

The Raptors exercised Barnes' $10.13 million fourth-year team option Wednesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

The move was a mere formality for Toronto, who will keep Barnes on the books through the 2024-25 season. Barnes sprained his foot during the preseason, but he's not on the injury report and will be ready to roll for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Timberwolves.

More News