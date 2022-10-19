The Raptors exercised Barnes' $8.01 million team option for the 2023-24 season Wednesday, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Barnes dealt with a minor ankle injury prior to training camp but shouldn't be limited by the issue to begin the regular season. He averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 35.4 minutes per game over 74 appearances last year and should handle a massive workload once again during his second professional season.