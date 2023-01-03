Barnes registered 23 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two blocks over 40 minutes during Monday's 122-114 loss to Indiana.
The second-year phenom came close to recording his second career triple-double, but had to settle for his fifth straight game scoring in double digits. Barnes remains somewhat inconsistent but he's impressive when he's dialed in, and over that five-game stretch he's averaging 18.0 points, 9.0 boards, 5.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks.
