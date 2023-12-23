Barnes contributed 12 points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 121-111 loss to Philadelphia.

The 12 points were his lowest output since Dec. 6, but the four blocks were the most for Barnes since he racked up five rejections against Minnesota on Opening Night. The third-year forward is emerging as a star, and over his last 10 games Barnes is averaging 22.9 points, 9.1 boards, 6.2 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 55.4 percent from the floor.