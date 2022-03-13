Barnes registered 25 points (11-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Saturday's 127-115 win over the Nuggets.

The rookie has had some rough times this season, but Barnes is coming up clutch down the stretch for the Raptors as they try to lock up a playoff spot. The 10 dimes were a season high for the 20-year-old, and over the last eight games he's averaging 19.5 points, 9.4 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 55.1 percent from the floor.