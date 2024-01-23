Barnes posted 22 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and six blocks over 41 minutes during Monday's 108-100 loss to the Grizzlies.

The third-year forward continues to flash his sky-high upside, nearly recording his third triple-double of the season while also setting a new career high in blocks. Barnes has racked up multiple rejections in three straight contests and nine of the last 15, adding another category to his fantasy arsenal, and over that 15-game stretch he's averaging 19.1 points, 6.7 boards, 5.5 assists, 1.9 threes, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 steals.