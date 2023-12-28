Barnes finished Wednesday's 132-102 victory over the Wizards with 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 12 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and three steals in 33 minutes.

Lining up as the point guard in a new-look starting five for the Raptors, Barnes was up to the task as he nearly delivered his third triple-double of the season. The third-year star has put together an outstanding December, averaging 23.5 points, 10.0 boards, 6.6 assists, 2.5 threes, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent from beyond the arc.