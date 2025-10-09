Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Tending to knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes was ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against Sacramento due to left knee tendinopathy, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca
Barnes played 19 minutes in Toronto's preseason opener Monday but didn't suit up for Wednesday's contest. It's now known he's sidelined due to tendinitis in his left knee. Barnes' next chance to play will come Friday against the Celtics, though there's no timeline for his return at this point.
