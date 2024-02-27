Barnes finished with 21 points (8-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists and five blocks over 38 minutes during Monday's 130-122 victory over Indiana.

Barnes became the eighth youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double that also featured at least five blocks. Barnes feasted on a Pacers' squad lacking point-of-attack pressure with Aaron Nesmith (ankle) sidelined, allowing Barnes' playmaking to thrive even while his scoring wasn't at peak efficiency.