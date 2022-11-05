Barnes racked up 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 111-110 loss to the Mavericks.

Barnes boomed for his first-career triple-double, despite an inefficient shooting night. The 21-year-old has averaged 14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals/blocks across eight games, while shooting 52.4 percent from the field.