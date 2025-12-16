Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Two-way special Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes produced 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 106-96 victory over Miami.
Barnes continues to thrive on both ends of the floor, helping the Raptors to a much-needed victory. He ended with his 13th double-double of the season, while also adding at least four combined steals and blocks for the seventh time. Through 27 appearances, Barnes is averaging 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers in 33.8 minutes per contest, good enough for first-round value in nine-category leagues.
