Barnes (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's Game 3 against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Barnes was sidelined for Game 2 after he suffered a sprained left ankle in the fourth quarter of Saturday's Game 1 loss. In his absence, Precious Achiuwa entered the starting lineup and will likely continue to operate as a starter during Barnes' absence. The Raptors continue to handle the rookie's status on a day-by-day basis, but he could remain out for the remainder of the series.