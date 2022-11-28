Barnes (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's contest against the Cavaliers, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports.
The second-year pro missed the Raptors' previous two contests but appears to be trending upwards toward playing in Monday's matchup against Cleveland. If Barnes ultimately can't suit up, his next chance to return comes Wednesday against the Pelicans.
