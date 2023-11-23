Barnes ended with 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 132-131 win over the Pacers.

Barnes was productive on both ends of the floor during Wednesday's narrow victory, and he finished with his first double-double since Nov. 8. Although he went six consecutive appearances without a double-double before Wednesday's matchup, he now has six on the season and is averaging 19.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in 34.7 minutes per game.