Barnes racked up 29 points (11-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 128-126 loss to the Timberwolves.

Barnes posted double-doubles in two of his three appearances prior to Thursday's matchup and fell two rebounds short of the feat against Minnesota, but he was still a productive player for Toronto during the narrow loss. He posted a season-high scoring mark and has now topped 20 points in four of the last five matchups. Across that span, he's averaged 23.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks in 38.4 minutes per game.