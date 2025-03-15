Barnes (hand) is available for Friday's game against Utah, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

After missing Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Barnes will overcome a right hand injury and be available Friday. The star forward should be able to handle his normal workload against the Jazz. Barnes has averaged 17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists. 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks in 31.9 minutes over his last nine games.