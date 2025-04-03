Barnes (hand) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barnes has been dealing with a hand injury, which has recently impacted his play, scoring in single digits in each of the last two games for Toronto. However, he'll be in the lineup for the Raptors on Thursday against Portland.
