Barnes (ankle) will be among the starters Wednesday versus the Sixers, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.
Barnes' ankle issue led him to a questionable designation after he missed Tuesday's tilt versus the Heat. Fortunately, he's doing well enough to reenter the starting unit and will likely handle his usual workload.
