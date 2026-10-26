Barnes supplied zero points (0-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals across 28 minutes during Sunday's 117-94 loss to Minnesota.

Barnes simply had no rhythm on the offensive end, going 0-of-12 from the field. Thankfully, he managed to add five combined steals and blocks, somewhat salvaging what was otherwise a night to forget. Poor performance aside, Barnes has had a strong start to the season, mostly rewarding anyone who took a chance on him early in drafts. He will look to turn things around when Toronto hosts Orlando on Wednesday.