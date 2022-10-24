Barnes (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Barnes suffered a right ankle sprain during Saturday's loss to Miami and was considered a game-time decision Monday. He remains day-to-day for now, and his next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against the 76ers. In his absence, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young and Juancho Hernangomez should see additional run.
