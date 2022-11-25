Barnes (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barnes will miss a second straight contest due to the left knee sprain he sustained Nov. 19 against the Hawks. As a result, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young and Christian Koloko figure to see increased run in the frontcourt in his absence. Barnes' next chance to return will arrive Monday against the Cavaliers.
