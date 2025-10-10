default-cbs-image
Barnes (knee) is out for Friday's preseason game against the Celtics, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

After missing Wednesday's preseason tilt against the Kings, Barnes will get another night off to tend to left knee tendinopathy. The star forward can be considered day-to-day prior to Sunday's exhibition clash against the Wizards.

