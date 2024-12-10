Barnes won't return for the remainder of Monday's game against the Knicks due to a sprained right ankle, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports. He'll finish the game with 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes.

The star point forward went down midway through the third quarter after contesting a shot attempt from Karl-Anthony Towns. Barnes was unable to put any weight on his right foot and hopped back to the locker room, where he was eventually ruled out. The 23-year-old will likely undergo further testing on his ankle, and his next chance to feature will come Thursday against the Heat. With Barnes sidelined, Jonathan Mogbo and Ja'Kobe Walter are candidates for an increased role the rest of the way.