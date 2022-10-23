Barnes has been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain and won't return Saturday against the Heat, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Barnes suffered the injury in the first half of the game against Miami and was initially thought to be serious, something that was later confirmed by the diagnosis. He should miss a few games at a minimum, and he ends Saturday's outing with 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a block across 13 minutes.