Barnes (wrist) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Pistons, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barnes is scheduled for his second consecutive absence while dealing with a wrist issue, leaving the Raptors shorthanded with Gary Trent (elbow) and a handful of others also sidelined Friday. Will Barton will collect his second consecutive start, which happens to be his second start of the season as well, in Barnes' stead.