Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Active Thursday
Ibaka (knee) will play in Thursday's contest against Golden State, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Ibaka will be active for the first time since Feb. 25 against Milwaukee, ultimately ending his three-game absence. Ibaka will presumably resume his starting role versus the Warriors on Thursday.
