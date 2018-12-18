Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Added to injury report
Ibaka is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers with right knee swelling, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear when the issue cropped up on Ibaka, but it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious. He'll likely test the issue out prior to Wednesday's game before the Raptors determine his availability. If Ibaka is unable to play, Toronto could be forced to use a combination of Greg Monroe and Chris Boucher as Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) is also unavailable.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Solid performance in loss•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Plays 35 minutes Friday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Stays hot in road upset•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores team-high 25 points Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Plays 20 minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...