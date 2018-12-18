Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Added to injury report

Ibaka is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers with right knee swelling, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when the issue cropped up on Ibaka, but it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious. He'll likely test the issue out prior to Wednesday's game before the Raptors determine his availability. If Ibaka is unable to play, Toronto could be forced to use a combination of Greg Monroe and Chris Boucher as Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) is also unavailable.