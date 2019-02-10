Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Another double-double in win

Ibaka recorded 15 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 104-99 win over the Knicks.

Ibaka delivered his eighth double-double across the last nine contests while new addition Marc Gasol saw just 19 minutes in his Raptors debut. Ibaka has been a consistent contributor this season and coach Nick Nurse continues to favor lineups with only one traditional big man, so the fact that the two centers didn't share the floor is hardly surprising. As a result, Ibaka could end up losing a few minutes to Gasol in what might become a truer time share than the previous one between Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas, who averaged only 18.8 minutes per game through 30 appearances.