Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Another double-double in win
Ibaka scored 20 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 win over the 76ers.
While the rumor mill seems to put the Raptors in the mix for every veteran center on the market, Ibaka has done his best to convince the front office it doesn't need to make any major changes to the frontcourt, reeling off seven straight double-doubles and eight in the last 10 games and averaging 17.1 points, 9.9 boards and 1.1 blocks over that stretch. Even if there are no reinforcements coming at the trade deadline, the 29-year-old will still see his role and fantasy value reduced once Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) is cleared for action.
