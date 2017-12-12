Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Another solid effort in loss
Ibaka managed 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 33 minutes in Monday's 96-91 loss to the Clippers.
Ibaka continues to serve as a solid offensive contributor, with Monday's game marking his fifth straight with double-digit scoring. The nine-year pro also has multiple blocks in three of five December contests, validating his career-long reputation as a valuable rim protector. Although much of the Raptors' offense often goes through the backcourt, Ibaka's 50.0 percent success rate from the field is encouragingly his best since the 2013-14 campaign.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...