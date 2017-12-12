Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Another solid effort in loss

Ibaka managed 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 33 minutes in Monday's 96-91 loss to the Clippers.

Ibaka continues to serve as a solid offensive contributor, with Monday's game marking his fifth straight with double-digit scoring. The nine-year pro also has multiple blocks in three of five December contests, validating his career-long reputation as a valuable rim protector. Although much of the Raptors' offense often goes through the backcourt, Ibaka's 50.0 percent success rate from the field is encouragingly his best since the 2013-14 campaign.