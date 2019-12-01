Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Back in action Sunday
Ibaka (ankle) will play Sunday against the Jazz, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Ibaka hasn't seen game action since Nov. 10 due to the right ankle sprain, but he'll make his return to the court Sunday. The 30-year-old was averaging 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in 22.9 minutes prior to the injury, which could result in limited minutes early on.
More News
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...