Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Back in action Sunday

Ibaka (ankle) will play Sunday against the Jazz, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Ibaka hasn't seen game action since Nov. 10 due to the right ankle sprain, but he'll make his return to the court Sunday. The 30-year-old was averaging 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in 22.9 minutes prior to the injury, which could result in limited minutes early on.