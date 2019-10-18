Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Back in action
Ibaka (rest) will be available for Friday's preseason game against Brooklyn.
Ibaka was sent to the bench for Sunday's contest for rest purposes, but he'll have a chance for one final tune-up before the regular season gets underway.
