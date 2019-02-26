Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Back in starting lineup
Ibaka is back in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Celtics, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Ibaka came off the bench Sunday against the Magic, as coach Nick Nurse gave Marc Gasol his first start as a member of Toronto. But, as coach Nurse previously mentioned, the situation at center is fluid. So, Ibaka is back in the starting five against a stretch-center in Al Horford.
