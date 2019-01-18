Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Back-to-back 20-point outings
Ibaka compiled 22 points (11-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes Thursday in the Raptors' 111-109 win over the Suns.
Ibaka saw an uncharacteristic spike in usage during the Raptors' back-to-back set versus Boston and Phoenix, clearing 20 points in both contests while putting up 40 total shots. In the case of Thursday's game, there was more volume to go around for Ibaka and Toronto's other complementary options with Kawhi Leonard sitting out for rest. With Leonard on track to return to action Saturday against the Grizzlies, it would probably be wise to expect Ibaka to veer closer to the 12.7 field-goal attempts per game that he's averaging for the season.
