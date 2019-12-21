Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Big double-double in win

Ibaka scored 23 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 36 minutes during Friday's 122-118 win over the Wizards.

With Marc Gasol (hamstring) sidelined, Ibaka stepped into the starting five for the first time this season and delivered his second straight double-double and fourth in the last six games, The veteran big will be leaned on heavily in the short term with Pascal Siakam (groin) also on the mend, which should make Ibaka a very popular DFS option until Toronto's frontcourt gets healthier.