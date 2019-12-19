Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Big night off bench

Ibaka scored a season-high 25 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 112-99 win over the Pistons.

Marc Gasol left the game in the first half with a hamstring injury, and as a result Ibaka saw his most court time since returning from an ankle injury of his own at the beginning of December, turning the additional minutes into his third double-double of the season. With Gasol likely to miss at least a little time, look for Ibaka to see a much bigger role in the Raptors' frontcourt.