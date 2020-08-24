Ibaka produced 27 points (12-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt), 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots across 20 minutes in Sunday's 150-122 win over the Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The bench drove the Raptors offense on Sunday, and Ibaka produced a hefty stat line in only 20 minutes. The center massively outplayed Marc Gasol throughout the seeding games, but coach Nick Nurse likes getting support from Ibaka from the bench. Few centers in the league can roam the perimeter and shoot threes like Ibaka, and his ability to keep defenders guessing is invaluable to the team.