Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Caps big night with winning bucket
Ibaka scored a season-high 30 points (13-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 win over the Pacers.
His second three-pointer of the night came with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter and proved to be the winning basket, capping a comeback from a 19-point deficit and giving the Raptors a franchise-record 12th straight victory. Ibaka continues to take advantage of the latest absence for Marc Gasol (hamstring), averaging 23.3 points, 5.8 boards, 2.3 threes, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks while starting the last four games.
