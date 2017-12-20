Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Cleared to play Wednesday
Ibaka (knee) is playing and starting in Wednesday's matchup against the Hornets, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
As expected, Ibaka's knee soreness won't keep him out for a second straight contest. He's played well over his past seven appearances, averaging 18.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.
