Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Collects sixth straight double-double

Ibaka tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes Tuesday in the Raptors' 101-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Ibaka no longer racks up blocks like he did during his days with the Thunder, but the veteran big man has re-emerged as a consistent double-double threat since entering the starting five in place of the injured Marc Gasol (hamstring). The 30-year-old has now achieved the feat in six consecutive games, averaging 18.2 points and 11.2 rebounds while converting at a 54.8 percent clip from the field.