Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Friday

Ibaka will come off the bench Friday against the Nets.

Coach Nick Nurse continues to switch up the starting center spot based on matchup, and Jonas Valanciunas will start Friday against Brooklyn. In eight games as a reserve this season, Ibaka has averaged 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23.7 minutes.

