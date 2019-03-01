Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Friday
Ibaka will come off the bench Friday against the Trail Blazers, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Coach Nick Nurse has noted that the starting center spot is subject to change throughout the remainder of the season, and we'll see Marc Gasol get the nod Friday. When Ibaka came off the bench Feb. 24 against the Magic, he posted 14 points and five rebounds across 24 minutes.
