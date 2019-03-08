Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Friday

Ibaka will come off the bench Friday against the Pelicans, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Ibaka and Marc Gasol continue to switch off starting center responsibilities, and Ibaka will be the one relegated to the bench Friday. Over his past three games as a reserve, he's averaging 7.0 points and 7.7 rebounds in 20.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories